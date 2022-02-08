Ghanaians have been disappointed by majority, minority – Emile Short

General News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana currently has a near-hung parliament



Unfortunate! - Emile short condemns fisticuffs in parliament



Minority and Majority in parliament should collaborate, achieve results – Emile Short



Former Commissioner on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short, has expressed disappointment about the conduct of majority and minority members in parliament.



According to him, Ghanaians have been disappointed by how the people they elected to make decisions on their behalf have chosen to resolve to fighting over disagreements on issues before the House.



“The expectation of the electorates from the close results of the 2020 elections where we have a hung parliament with an almost equal representation of the two dominant parties was that they will work together, they’ll collaborate and arrive at a consensus as supposed to the previous situations where one party had a dominant representation. Unfortunately, that expectation has not been fulfilled. It’s unfortunate we are seeing this animosity between the two parties about the e-levy,” he lamented.



His comments come on the back of parliament’s inability to draw a conclusion on the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) with the honourable members of parliament involved in fisticuffs and invectives on the floor of parliament.



Speaking on the Class Morning Show on February 8, 2022, Emile Short said Ghana currently has a hung parliament where members should collaborate and work together to achieve results instead of fighting each other on state issues.



Mr. Short described as “unfortunate”, the extent of anger from both sides that have resulted in brawls in recent times.



He, however, called on parliament to heed to views of the majority of Ghanaians who have kicked against the passage of the E-Levy and do as the people want.



“I think the majority of Ghanaians from a survey that I read are against the e-levy and it is my view that government should listen to the views and opinions and voices of the majority of Ghanaians on this issue because I think the majority of Ghanaians think that they will be adversely affected by the passing of this e-levy legislation since a lot of electronic transactions are done by quite a sizeable number of Ghanaians,” he asserted.