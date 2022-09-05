Ghanaians have allowed Akufo-Addo to get away with murder - Joyce Bawah Mogtari

General News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Special Aide to Ghana's former President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has said one of the reasons President Akufo-Addo has succeeded in doing whatever he chooses to do without being punished is because Ghanaians and journalists have failed to hold him accountable.



According to her, the president left the Komenda factory to rot after they took over power in 2017; therefore, news that it will be inaugurated later in the year makes no sense as he failed to continue from where his predecessors left it.



"I think one of the reasons why Akufo-Addo gets away with murder is that in some cases, the media and Ghanaians have allowed him to get away with it. We had a journalist who accompanied us on that tour; on that inspection, have we not received reports on how it was left to rot?" She said.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana, monitored by GhanaWeb, Joyce Bawah Mogtari slammed Akufo-Addo for failing to credit Mahama for his initiative after the Komada Sugar Factory was abandoned for many years.



"…whether they give credit to Mahama or not, since 1964 which administration has invested in the Komenda Sugar Factory, if that investment had not been made, why will Akufo-Addo will also be going there to commission it in the first place, we ought to get more serious in this society. We must raise the debate and give credit to whom it is due," she stressed.



She explained further that the Komenda Sugar Factory had been abandoned since its establishment in 1964 until the Mahama-led administration thought it wise to invest in the factory.



However, it was left to rot by the Akufo-Addo administration.



"…That factory was established in 1964; what the visionary Mahama administration realized was that we would have to find some funds to invest in the factory, so certainly, Indian Exim Bank offered us 35 million dollars. Please cross-check the value of 35 million dollars in 2016 as against where we are today. So if you shamelessly run the economy aground. If you destroy the exchange rate that was at 4.1 when you took over from office; if you totally annihilated and left to rot infrastructure projects that were left behind for you by your predecessor, and then you ought to try to revamp the same thing that you left; talk to individuals who have built factories whether or not in 2016 President Mahama commissioned that factory, and that tests were not done long ago before the commissioning." she stated



She, however, said the news of the inauguration would have made a lot of sense if it was a touch of modernity as 600 acres is not needed for the manufacturing of sugar canes aside from the lack of introduction of a new style in the project.



"…Indeed as time moves on, I'm sure you do know that in some jurisdictions now, we don't necessarily use sugar cane to produce sugar; beetroot is a clear alternative, so, maybe if I had heard that this conversation had introduced some other component, but lets not on any occasion try because we choose to make irrelevant points score cheap political point of matter that is simply not important," she stressed.



