Ghanaians going through excruciating economic conditions but the government is nonchalant - NDC

Politics of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has opined that Ghanaians are going through excruciating economic conditions in the country.



He has therefore said the government is responsible for what Ghanaians are experiencing today.



Speaking to the media after addressing a retreat of all their 16 regional chairmen and some party stalwarts in Wa, Mr. Ofosu Ampofu posited that the majority of Ghanaians are unable to bear the hardship.



To him, this has been worsened by poor management and wanton corruption under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government.



The NDC chairman accused the ruling government of poorly managing the country’s resources.



“We believed that as a government, in situations such as this, you need to provide leadership and provide interventions that will let the people know that indeed, the government has empathy for the people,” he said.



He added that the current administration was nonchalant and lacked empathy.



He called on Ghanaians to vote them out in 2024 and bring back the NDC.



“The challenges that we are facing now call for deeper reflection and to look for an alternative that has the experience and capabilities to manage the economy. You cannot look further than the NDC,” he said.



The three-day retreat is a monthly program that brings together all the regional chairmen of the NDC.



The meeting is to help them strategize and interact with key stakeholders of the party.