Ghanaians fed up with NPP, breaking the 8 will fail - KNUST lecturer

Dr Akwasi Amakye Boateng, a Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, has observed that the citizenry is fed up with the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



He holds that it will be difficult for the New Patriotic Party, NPP, to win back the trust of the people with the way things are going.



According to him, the current governance and economic challenges make it near impossible for the NPP to win the 2024 elections as it races to win a historic third consecutive term in office under the mantra of 'Breaking The Eight.'



In an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM’s 'Kuro Yi Mu Nsem' programme, the lecturer added that the internal race of the NPP for the flagbearership slot was bound to produce a candidate who will lose in 2024.



“The issue of who is going to 'break the 8' becomes another question. But to me on how I see things, none of them can break the eight. Ghanaians are fed up with the NPP and it is time for them to get ready and get home,” he said.



“No one can break the eight. The party has disappointed all the people and it will be difficult for Ghanaians to believe anything any member of the NPP will say. You can’t trust them [NPP].



“That trust Ghanaians reposed in Akufo-Addo won him power in 2016. But that trust has been abused, trampled upon and discarded and Ghanaians have leant a painful lesson,” he added.



There are widespread rumours that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen are interested in contesting for the flagbearership of the NPP.



Other contenders include Agric Minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong and former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong.



The contest is expected to be conducted next year.



