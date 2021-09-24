Ghanaians express disappointment in 'missing' Takoradi woman

General News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Missing Takoradi woman has allegedly said she was never pregnant



• According to a report by Starr News, the woman made the confession to the police



• Ghanaians have expressed their disappointment in Josephine Mensah and family for faking a pregnancy



The latest development coming in from the case involving the missing but found woman in Takoradi confirms that she was indeed not pregnant as earlier revealed by the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.



According to a Starr News report, the victim, now a suspect, Josephine Panyin Mensah, confessed to medical officers and investigators that she was never pregnant and has pleaded with the Police not to prosecute her.



Josephine Mensah, the supposed nine-month-old pregnant woman was reported to have been kidnapped in Takoradi on September 16, 2019. This was according to her husband, Michael Simmons and family.



She was, however, found 5 days later at Axim without her baby, the case attracted public attention as many were hopeful that the kidnappers will not harm the mother and child.



The Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah following the return of the missing woman in an interview on Angel FM stated that a police investigation proved that her pregnancy was false.



"I want to put it on record based on the information the security agency has provided to me that the woman was not pregnant. She was not pregnant according to the doctor who attended to her at Axim. Secondly, she wasn't beaten by anyone as earlier reported," Mr Darko-Mensah said in an interview on Angel FM.



He was, however, 'attacked' by the family of the missing but found woman and a section of the public for her utterances.



But, reacting to Josephine's confession that she was indeed never pregnant, Ghanaians who showed interest in the case have said that the Western Regional Minister was wrongly judged.



The public have expressed disappointment in the woman and her family with some suggesting that Josephine and her accomplices must be jailed for creating fear and panic.



Leslie Wood o Facebook wrote: "For all those who insulted the regional minister and police…May God forgive you all...hmm captain smart."



Nancy Esi Sey added: "If she lied about the pregnancy, what shows she was really kidnapped. The husband and other accomplices should be prosecuted to set an example to others. Causing fear and panic keke."



A third, Gorden Dognaa wrote: "She has succeeded in confusing the whole community. Herh!! See how the whole community were defending her meanwhile that's not the reality."



Below are some reactions from the public:















