Ghanaians elated by Bagbin’s election as CPA President

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

There has been a lifting of the mood in Ghana since last Friday when the announcement came that the country’s popular Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has been elected president of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).



Following the announcement, many Ghanaians have been laying aside the worries brought about by the country’s worsening economy and taking time to celebrate the achievement of the people’s Speaker.



“Every Ghanaian has a reason to be proud because of this fine achievement by our Speaker and I am happy to be one of the many such Ghanaians; we want the Right Honourable Bagbin to know that we thank him for the shine he has brought us in these especially gloomy times,” said Nii Adjierteh Quaye, Chief of Sakumonor in Tema.



Nii Adjierteh Quaye, who is also the Chairman of the Canoe Owners Association in Tema expressed the elation while taking his turn in a vox pop that was carried out to gauge the mood of the country over the elevation of Bagbin, who has earned the nickname, ‘the people’s Speaker.’



“The reason for gladness is further justified by the fact that as a result of this achievement by our Speaker, we get to host the next Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC|) in Accra,” Nii added.



On Friday, the Rt. Hon. Bagbin was elected as the new President of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association International (CPA).



At the election which had taken place at the just-ended 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) hosted by Canada in Halifax, he had been unanimously elected as such. The CPA is an organization of over 180 member Parliaments of the Commonwealth of Nations.



“The unanimous nature of Bagbin’s election is telling about how well valued he is in the CPA,” said Mr. Musah Abdel-Mann.



Taking his turn at the vox-pop, Mr. Abdel-Mann pointed out that the CPA is a serious international Association and so it is not supposed to be easy, “to have everybody voting for you. Rt. Hon. Bagbin really commands serious respect and trust.”



On her part, Mr. Theodosia Hamoon Mamattah said she was not surprised about the Speaker’s latest achievement.



“Everybody agrees that in the whole of the fourth republic, the best Speaker we have had so far is the Rt. Hon. Bagbin.



“The class with which he has handled Ghana’s first ever hung Parliament has not escaped the attention of the world which has been watching to see what Ghana would do in this new unchartered water. But Bagbin has so far held Parliament together,” she said.



Until his election as President, the Speaker was the Vice-President of the CPA.



“As President of the CPA, Ghana has been allowed to host the 66th Conference of the CPA in Accra from the 30th of September to the 7th of October 2023,” a statement from Parliament said.



It added, “The election of Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as President of the CPA makes him the head of the CPA and he will preside over the next CPA in Ghana while also serving as the Chair of the Elections Committee of the Association,” it said.



Mr Bagbin is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Association whose other roles and duties are constitutionally bestowed on him.



According to Matilda Asiedu of Achimota New town in Accra, the election is a recognition of the rich qualification of the Speaker for a special national award.



“For years we have been saying that Bagbin should be awarded the Order of the Volta to no avail. I think that this elevation should bring repentance to us as a people so that we can properly appreciate this man who has been such a gift to this country.”



Meanwhile, at the same conference, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader was also elected the Vice Chairman of the Association.



By this election, he holds the second most important position on the Executive Committee and the Coordinating Committee of the Association.



“He thus becomes the Deputy Spokesperson of the CPA and will assist the Chairman of the Association, Hon. Ian Liddell-Grainger, MP, Member of the House of Commons, UK, in providing leadership for the running of the Executive Committee of the Association,” parliament’s statement explained.