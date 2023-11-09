Ghanaians don’t want a running mate who is arrogant, violent and lacks dedication – Analyst

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst, Emmanuel Kofi Nti, has said that beyond the ability of a running mate to compliment the presidential candidate, Ghanaians prefer someone humble, disciplined, and non-violent.



He stated that the selection of a running mate would be guided by several factors, including the party’s influence on succession, regional balance, trust, competence, and age, among others.



”Ghanaians prefer someone humble and not arrogant, reserved and not violent, and understands issues, so when choosing a running mate, these factors must be considered.”



He was responding to the jostling in the party over who would become the running mate of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He clarified that the next running mate ought to be someone who can garner support from floating voters and has a constituency.



Although there are a lot of factors at play, the party affects the choice of the next running mate.



He said that the NPP lacks a clear system other than succession, while the NDC, for instance, grooms the next presidential candidate.



He said that as a candidate, Dr. Bawumia would think about who might succeed him as president, and he might take the candidate’s age into account.



Beyond these factors, the analyst stated that the running mate should be resourceful, and committed.



"And particularly because should you win, this person will lead the economic management team. To boost the economy, you need a leader with a variety of perspectives", he added.