Ghanaians don’t respect politicians – Kwabena Agyepong explains why

General News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has revealed that Ghanaians have lost respect for politicians based on their own conduct.



He indicates that the conduct of a few politicians has resulted in the stereotyping of all politicians, though there are some genuine ones among them.



According to him, the majority of Ghanaians see politics as an avenue for making quick cash and thus no longer respect politicians because they see them as seeking their mandate to enrich themselves.



“If you look at the results of surveys conducted, the respect that Ghanaians have has reduced because the majority of them are holding the view that politics is an avenue for making money,” he disclosed on Kumasi-based Hello FM, monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The former presidential spokesperson disclosed that it behoves politicians themselves to change the narrative by conducting themselves in a manner to regain the confidence of the Ghanaian populace.



“This is so because of the conduct exhibited by some politicians in the country. Those are the bad examples that we should not follow. It should take some of us, the politicians, to change the narrative,” he urged.



Unveiling his resolve to change the status quo, the NPP flagbearer aspirant stressed, “My passion is about the transformation of the Ghanaian people, not only for politicians. Because politicians are those we vote for to take care of our resources and govern the country, they have to live by example. I have come to present myself because I believe God has given me a skillset; I am a multi-layered person.”