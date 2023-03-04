Ghanaians don’t learn that is why our politicians are misbehaving – Kwaku Annan

General News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: kingdomfmnews.com

Kwaku Annan, a well-known Ghanaian political analyst, recently joined host Fiifi Pratt on the Afro Joint Show to share his insights on the state of politics in Ghana today.



During the interview, Annan emphasized the importance of understanding the political dynamics of the region and the need for citizens to be informed and actively engaged in the political process.



Annan also called out Ghanaian politicians, stating that they are able to behave recklessly because the citizens of Ghana are not sufficiently informed and do not hold them accountable for their actions. This highlights the crucial role that education and civic engagement play in shaping the political landscape of any nation.



