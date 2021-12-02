Ghanaians do not value the peace and freedom they enjoy until they travel abroad - Atumpan

Diasporian News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian singer based in the UK, Frank Elinam Kobina known professionally as Drumz (Atumpan) has revealed that Ghanaians do not value the peace and freedom they enjoy until they travel abroad.



In an interview with DJ Nyaami on Daily Hustle in the UK, ‘the thing’ hitmaker indicated that staying abroad may be fun but Ghana is way better.



“I've learnt how to not take things for granted. We have a lot of freedom but you will not realise it until you leave the country. You don't know what you have until you travel abroad. London is fun but you can't compare it to Ghana,” he said.



The father of two encouraged Ghanaians to value the freedom they have in Ghana. He added that Ghanaians should rather travel for school and go back home.



“The freedom we have in Ghana is a blessing. But the freedom that is not available here also helps because you can come, study here and go back home to set up a business,” Atumpan shared.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



