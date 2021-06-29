You are here: HomeNews2021 06 29Article 1297144

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians demand justice for Kaaka on social media

The late #FixTheCountry campaigner, Kaaka Ibrahim Aryass The late #FixTheCountry campaigner, Kaaka Ibrahim Aryass

•Some Ghanaians on social media are demanding justice for the late Kaaka

•Kakaa was a social media #FixTheCountry campaigner

•Kakaa died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after injuries from a mob attack

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to demand justice for Kakaa, a social media #FixTheCountry campaigner who was murdered through a mob attack on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim Mohammed also known as Macho Kaaka was a social media #FixTheCountry campaigner in Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

He died on Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital exactly three days after a mob attack on Friday.

It was reported that he was struck in the head with objects repeatedly till he lost consciousness and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he, unfortunately, lost his life.

Seeing so many dilapidated and abandoned projects in his residence, Ejura, Kaaka took photos and videos of them to his social media platforms to bring to the attention of the necessary bodies and authorities to have them fixed.

Hearing of his death, some Ghanaians took to their Twitter handles to express their rage and disappointments with the #hastags: #JusticeForKakaa and #WeAreAllKkaa.

Here are some of the tweets:












