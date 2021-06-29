Ghanaians demand justice for Kaaka on social media

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Some Ghanaians on social media are demanding justice for the late Kaaka



•Kakaa was a social media #FixTheCountry campaigner



•Kakaa died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after injuries from a mob attack



Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to demand justice for Kakaa, a social media #FixTheCountry campaigner who was murdered through a mob attack on Friday, June 25, 2021.



Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim Mohammed also known as Macho Kaaka was a social media #FixTheCountry campaigner in Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.



He died on Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital exactly three days after a mob attack on Friday.



It was reported that he was struck in the head with objects repeatedly till he lost consciousness and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he, unfortunately, lost his life.



Seeing so many dilapidated and abandoned projects in his residence, Ejura, Kaaka took photos and videos of them to his social media platforms to bring to the attention of the necessary bodies and authorities to have them fixed.



Hearing of his death, some Ghanaians took to their Twitter handles to express their rage and disappointments with the #hastags: #JusticeForKakaa and #WeAreAllKkaa.



Innocent #KAAKA who has been killed in Kumasi should be laid at the door stop of the police because of their negligence.



The police should allow citizens embark on their constitutional mandate by demonstrating. #WeAreAllKaaka #FixtheCountry #Morningstarr @Starr1035Fm — PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA ???????? (@tabi_henry) June 29, 2021

Retweet

You can kill us all..........we demands justice. Fools how do you think useless people like you would be allowed to ruin all our lives???

You're crazy????????????????

????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????#WeAreAllKaaka #WeGoDemonstrate #FixTheCountry pic.twitter.com/dCQdpajkDR — Twene Jonas????????????????????❤ (@glass_nkoaaaaa) June 29, 2021

This is what Ghanaian youth dislike and after a member of a police was killed, government gave them power and is our time to give power and justice to #KAAKA #WeAreAllKaaka #FixTheCountry — MONARCHY Swanzy (@Swanzy0427) June 29, 2021

I am very happy 2 suspects linked to the killing of Mohammed Kaaka in Ejura is being arrested, kudos to the police commander of Ejura, all perpetrators must face the full rigors of the law. We plead with everyone to desist from politicizing this crime. — Gen.Mohammad Buhari (@Gen_Buhari_) June 29, 2021

Good call but unfortunately, we can't depoliticise this heinous crime perpetrated against an innocent Ghanaian soul. He was attacked and beaten by NPP thugs. That's the hard truth. @NAkufoAddo should act to exonerate himself from this barbaric act.#WeAreAllKaaka #FixTheCountry — Moh Primo (@medprimo1) June 29, 2021