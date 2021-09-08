Ghanaians concerned about their living conditions, not who wins election 2024 - Kwesi Pratt

Politics of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Editor-in-Chief of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has averred that Ghanaians are more concerned about their living conditions than which party wins the elections in 2024.



According to him, he is fed up with the political talks of both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as far as votes garnering is concerned.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Kwesi Pratt Jnr said,



"Ghanaians are not as much concerned with what party comes to power in the next elections as they are about their living conditions being improved".



"I am tired of the two parties and the political talks," he added.



Mr. Pratt further bemoaned the current state of the economy and how government has had to go for loans before embarking on any developmental projects in the country.



"128% of total national revenue is used to pay debts and public officials. There's no money for road constructions. We don't have money to do anything; in fact, everything we do demands that we go for loans before we are able to do it. This is the state of the national economy...For me, voting isn't my priority. What's important to me is to find ways to alleviate the hardships and financial problems to ease the burdens on Ghanaians," he stated.