Ghanaians charged to contribute to nation building

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: Eric Murphy Asare, Contributor

The founder and leader of Victory Outreach Church Worldwide, Apostle Paul Kofi Agyekum has charged Ghanaians to contribute to the cause of the building of the nation by paying realistic taxes.



In a sermon to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the church, the renowned televangelist cautioned the Church members to resist sin which deters the grace of God. Speaking with the theme 'This Far By Grace', the Apostle emphasized, that Holiness in Christ requires the Christian to be bold and be courageous, and goal setting.



He explained in biblical context, citing that grace is the ability to do extremely beyond your capabilities and thus grace requires the Christian to act accordingly and to work around the grace. Hebrews 4:16



"It's therefore, important that we fight against discrimination in government, and also pay our taxes to help push the economical state of the nation. As a Christian, you abide by the rules governing the country and pay your taxes as Jesus did," he said.



He called on the general public to exhibit the Christlike attitude of paying their dividends and taxes to help better the fortunes of the country economical stability.



"Grace requires you to reject evil and be holy, to pay your dividends to the church and the nation," he added.



The pastor cum political activist also called on the government to initiate good economic policies to curtail the rate of poverty for the average Ghanaian and protect the citizenry against economical hardship.



Apostle Paul Kofi Agyekum, a renowned journalist turned pastor has been a strong critique against Ghana's economical instability and misappropriation of the public purse.