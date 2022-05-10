Ghanaians can’t pay for the incompetence of ECG - John Jinapor

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jinapor says the ECG wants to pass on its inefficiencies to Ghanaians with its proposed tariff increment



ECG’s losses have increased from 22% to 30% - John Jinapor



ECG wants tariffs to increase by 148%



Former deputy Minister for Power, John Abu Jinapor, has stated that Ghanaians should not be made to pay for the incompetency of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



According to John Jinapor, because of the inefficiency of ECG, it is now heavily indebted and to get out of its debts it is proposing that Ghanaians pay more tariffs, 3news.com reports.



The ECG submitted a proposal to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) asking for a 148 percent increase in electricity tariffs from August 2022.



The 148 percent increase, it explained covers tariff increment that has not been done between 2019 and 2022.



“Why are they going back to 2019 and 2020? We cannot adjust prices for those years and go back again,” Jinapor said in an interview on TV3 news.



He further stated that “… ECG’s losses have increased from 22 percent to 30 percent. These inefficiencies cannot be passed onto consumers."



"The other thing that is leading to this proposed increase is the exchange rate, the fall of the cedi is due to the bad management of the economy. the ordinary Ghanaian must not suffer,” he added.



ECG has indicated that its proposal to increase tariffs includes a 7.6% percent increment over the next four years to cover Distribution Service Charges (DSC).



It said that the high increase in the Distribution Service Charges is to close the gap that has developed over the years between the actual cost recovery tariff and the PURC approved tariffs as well as the cost of completed projects.



It is important to note that the 148 percent proposed increment proposed by ECG does not mean that electricity tariff will increase by that much.



The body responsible for the price of public goods like water and electricity is the PURC.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







