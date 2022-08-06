Ghanaians below 15 to get Ghana Card in September – Prof Attafuah

General News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Executive Secretary for the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof. Ken Attafuah, has hinted that the NIA will begin registration for Ghanaians under 15 in the month of September.



He revealed that the law governing the registration of the Ghana card covers all Ghanaians and therefore no one will be left out.



“The laws say we should cover all Ghanaians. Our arrangement is that if we are blessed with all materials we need, we will start registering Ghanaians under 15 this September,” he said on Okay FM.



Prof Attafuah indicated that the Authority will also begin registering Ghanaians in the diaspora in September.



He said the Authority is currently working with the Foreign Affairs Ministry in order to set out the modalities for the registration.



“We are in talks with the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Their staff will serve as registration officers per the law. Our responsibility will be to train Ghana’s mission abroad so that they will help us with the registration process in the diaspora. Their registration will be by appointment,” he said.



Adding that “they will be expected to pay $50 equivalent”.