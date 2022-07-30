Ghanaians assured of better travelling experience on new airline

General News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Authorities of Voyager International Airlines have assured Ghanaians of a flexible, convenient flight from Accra to London and back at a very competitive price with a good travelling experience.



The new chartered flight service which will commence operation on August 14 is aimed at conveying passengers from Accra to London and back on a daily and weekly basis.



Speaking at the launch of the new airline in Ghana, CEO of Voyager International Airlines, Thomas Coleman, explained that boarding Voyager International Airlines is the safest and most convenient for passengers.



“A charter has flexibilities and has the ability to adapt to changes to the schedules approved. We offer a unique cuisine on our flight and that includes jollof and banku,” Mr. Coleman said.



“Charter allows us to take advantage of market demand for travel. We are offering charter clients direct and non-stop to their destinations at competitive market pricing. Our goal is to give charter clients a unique travel experience while saving their time.



“Right now, we are offering a weekly service for Accra London Accra beginning August 14,” he stressed.



Kwabena Addison, the Project Lead of Number Un who collaborated with Tranz Global Service said, “the solution we seek to solve is the inconvenience that normal flights give to passengers. All the rough edges have been cleared and we are ready to take off. There will be convenience for travellers between Ghana, London, Ghana.”



Director of Beyond The Return, Annabelle McKenzie disclosed that one of the issues that his office battled was the cost of travelling from abroad to Ghana because, ”when it comes to December, some people in the US take three flights just to get the price down. So, I think it is wonderful if you are going to provide flights from London, US and Canada. My office is here to support you."



On his part, Kwadwo Odame Antwi, the CEO of Ghana Tourism Development revealed that Voyager International Airlines came at the right time when Ghana is targeting about two million tourists, hence the airlines will play a big role in achieving that goal.







“With tourists coming through our airports it's important that we position ourselves and that we are ready. Tourism contributes $4 billion to the country's GDP in two years. We hoping to get that with two million people visiting the country annually, so this could not have happened at any better time. As people travel, they want to travel in style and comfort. As you are coming to Ghana, travel through Voyager International Airlines,” he stated.







