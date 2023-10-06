Ghanaians are too eager to over-wallow in negativism – Gabby on #OccupyBoG protest

General News of Friday, 6 October 2023

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has called out Ghanaians for what he says is their over-wallowing in ‘negativism as a positive way of showing love for country’.



He explained that the recent protests against the leadership of the Bank of Ghana are uncalled for, citing that other central banks across the world had to step in to do what was necessary to avert economic crises.



In a tweet posted on October 5 via the X platform, Gabby Otchere-Darko further called out parliamentarians and economists for leading a protest to bastardise the BoG Governor [Dr. Ernest Addison], whom he believes must be ‘commended for exhibiting the highest sense of duty and patriotism’



“Ghana is an interesting country. All across the world, the economic crisis of the last couple of years has seen central banks stepping in to do what is necessary, even if not orthodox, under a very difficult situation, to rescue national economies.



“Except in Ghana, where parliamentarians, including economists, lead a protest to bastardise a governor and his team who should rather be commended for exhibiting the highest sense of duty and patriotism. We are too eager to over-wallow in negativism as a positive way of showing love for country!” Gabby wrote.



Meanwhile, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, has criticized the opposition lawmakers for their recent demonstration, describing it as "completely unnecessary" and expressed his determination, along with his deputies, to remain in their roles.



“The Minority in Parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilised societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans,” Dr Addison told Central Banking in an interview on Wednesday, October 4.









