Ghanaians are now liking E-Levy – Stephen Amoah

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso Constituency, c, has asserted that some Ghanaians are rapidly understanding and are ready to accept the levy.



He believes the government is progressively causing a change in the mindset among Ghanaians with the Townhall meetings led by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta together with the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah.



According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, there is a chaotic ambiance around the E-levy due to exhibition of political will and to a large extent ignorance.



“Currently the perceptions of Ghanaians on the e-levy have improved compared to the initial state. Some are gradually coming to terms with the concept of the levy,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben Show.



“Strategically, we divided ourselves into different groups where some of us went to Kumasi while the others were in the Western Region to educate them. I’ve been to almost all media platform after we returned to Accra where some opposition members go and spit false claims. So, I had to be on those platforms to correct the stories and make sure certain aspects about the levy is well understood and not misinterpreted,” he added.



Since the introduction of the e-levy during in the 2022 budget read by the Finance Minister, Hon Ken Ofori Atta, Ghanaians have been left to question the brain for its introduction.



However, the government in an attempt to correct all misconceptions on the levy and to take the concerns of Ghanaians into consideration has embark on town hall meetings across the country.



The latest townhall meeting took place in the Western Region on Wednesday February 2 while the first edition came off in the Eastern Region on Thursday January 27, 2022.