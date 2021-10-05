Ghanaians are not mandated to link Ghana card with their SIM cards – Sam George barks at NCA

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ghanaians have begun the process of SIM cards re-registration



• The only identification card accepted is the Ghana National ID or ECOWAS card



• The Minority has however asked for other forms of identification to be included for the process



The minority in parliament has called on the National Communication Ministry to include the use of passport and driver license as a primary document for the re-registration of SIM cards in the country.



At a press conference, Samuel Nartey George explained that the current legislative instrument in parliament does not mandate Ghanaians to link their Ghana cards to SIM cards.



He added that even though the use of the Ghana Card is mandatory, that does not make it a sole card for SIM registration purposes.



“The current legislation that backs SIM registration in Ghana is the LI 2006 passed by Parliament in 2011. This legislation saw the registration that happened in 2012. This legislative instrument does not mandate the linkage of the Ghana Card to activate SIM cards. The National Identification Authority Act, 2006 (Act 707) and LI 2111 which introduces the use of the Ghana Card as the principal document for registration of SIM cards and Bank Accounts amongst others cannot be applied retrospectively to SIM cards that were registered legally and legitimately under the existing LI 2006. Section 7 of LI 2111 makes the use of the Ghana Card mandatory but does NOT make it the sole card for the purposes of registration.” He said





His comment comes after the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof. Ken Attafuah, said passports cannot be used as an identification card for the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise.



He explained that during the mass registration for the Ghana Card, a lot of passport holders in the country acquired it through improper means, making it an unreliable source of one’s identity.





“A passport is a primary document for establishing your citizenship and eligibility to travel across borders but even so, you see visa requirements. There is a limit,” he said on ‘The Point of View’ on Citi TV, on Monday, October 5.



“During the mass registration, there were people who went to registration centres with Ghana passports but were denied the right to register, because, upon interrogation, it was found that they were not Ghanaians.



“It can be found to be procured through improper means and you cannot rely on it, the NIA boss added.



However, Sam George believes that Passports, Driver’s License and Voter’s ID cards must be considered for the inclusion of more Ghanaians in the registration process.