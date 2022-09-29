Ghanaians are not fools, they are wide awake - Omane Boamah to NPP, government

Politics of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former Communications Minister Dr. Omane Boamah has asked the government of Ghana and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to take Ghanaians for fools.



He says the people of Ghana are aware of happenings in the country and will not need a political party to push them to vent their spleen.



His comment comes on the back of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) blaming the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the booing of the President at the Global Citizens Festival.



To him, Ghanaians feel the heat and instead of seeing the people as fools by apportioning blame, there will be the need for government to look at making life better for the people.



“NPP mistakenly takes many for fools; but Ghanaians are wide awake! How could NPP claim NDC orchestrated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s “away…” humiliation at the Independence Square? Ha ba!,” he said in a post shared via his Facebook page.



Several other people have expressed concerns over the New Patriotic Party’s penchant for apportioning blame rather than accepting that they have failed and working together with the people to make life better.



In Ghana currently, the standard of living has skyrocketed whiles salaries continue to remain where they are without any form of improvement.