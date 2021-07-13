Ghanaians are not against First Lady’s salary but the procedure - Former NDC MP

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A former Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Mr Daniel Kosi Ashiamah says Ghanaians are not against the payment of salaries to First and Second Ladies.



According to him, Ghanaians are rather worried about the process and procedure through which the salaries are going to be paid.



The First Lady declined the offer for her to be paid allowances and as well decided to refund all monies paid to her as allowances from the date of the president’s assumption of office, i.e., from January 2017 to date, amounting to GH¢899,097.84.



Her decision was informed by some extremely negative opinions being expressed by some Ghanaians in the raging debate on emoluments for First and Second Ladies.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, 'Ghana Nie' with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Daniel Kosi Ashiamah noticed a mistake in the statement by the First Lady, explaining that Ghanaians are not contesting the salaries being paid to the First Lady and the Second Lady but are rather contesting Article 71’s inclusion of the First and Second Ladies.



He said if they (First and Second ladies) are paid salaries under Article 71, there will be conflict of process and procedure as far as the Constitution is concerned.



Meanwhile, Mr Kosi Ashiamah said the auditing and procedure to pay them should have been stated clearly.



The Former NDC MP who was not happy about the First and Second Ladies returning their allowances said they shouldn’t have done that.