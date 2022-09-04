Ghanaians are more hopeful of Arsenal winning Champions league than getting jobs - Manasseh

General News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has said due to greed and corruption, most tertiary graduates hold a pessimistic view of their chances of securing jobs.



According to him, this is not because Ghana does not have the men and women to solve the problem but due to the greed and corruption of leaders as many of them tend to steal from the masses instead of fixing the problems.



Speaking at a national dialogue on ethics, corruption and sustainable development, at the University of Development Studies, he said, the problem of Ghana is not because "we lack the capable minds but the leaders choose to obey greed."



“…our economy is not perishing because we lack the capable hands and the shape brains to manage it. It is perishing because we have as leaders men and women whose instinct is to first obey greed instead of the national creed. People are dying of preventable death because of corruption that has robbed those facilities of the much-needed drugs and tools to save lives.



"Hundreds of men and women graduate from our universities and other tertiary institutions every year and I dare say that they are more hopeful of Arsenal winning the UEFA champions league than getting jobs. This is not because Ghana has no men or women who can create jobs. We have the men and of course the women but we also have greed, we have those who will rather steal from the masses, buy mansions in London or Florida and get their pregnant wife to go there and deliver in the USA or Canada so their children will get the citizenships from those countries and be insulated from the mess they are creating for us here.”



He also stressed on the need for the university to have an ethics course in as it will be impactful to young ones to grow with it as it is the most important course.



