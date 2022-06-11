Ghanaians are lucky to have Akufo-Addo in this ‘difficult’ time - Osafo-Maafo

General News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Senior Presidential Advisor at the seat of government, Jubilee House, Yaw Osafo-Maafo believes Ghanaians have good cause to rejoice in having President Nana Akufo-Addo in charge of Ghana at a time he says the world is facing unprecedented difficulties.



The former Minister of Finance believes Akufo-Addo’s leadership over the last couple of years as president has been excellent for which Ghanaians must be grateful for their luck. Mr. Osafo-Maafo says Ghana’s economy would have crashed if former President John Mahama was President of Ghana now.



“...So Ghana is lucky that some things that have happened are happening when Akufo-Addo is President. Many serious crises that collapse economies are happening during the period Akufo-Addo is President. So Ghanaians are lucky President Akufo-Addo is the President else the economic situation would have worsened,” he said.



Mr. Osafo-Maafo said the price of iron roads and wheat are skyrocketing because of the direct impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and no nation is left behind.



“Akufo-Addo has managed the economy very well, if Mahama was President, the economy would have collapsed. I was in Georgia When the Ukraine war started. Georgia is the next door to Ukraine we never thought the Ukraine war will affect Ghana I never thought of it. Not knowing about 30 to 40% of iron rods we use here are imported from Ukraine, wheat to is imported from there I never knew this,” he said.