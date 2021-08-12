Ghanaians are living testimonies of of the hardship under Akufo-Addo - Baba Jamal

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy Director of the Legal Affairs of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Jamal says the work of his party will be easy and simple going into the 2024 general elections.



He explained that Ghanaians are already living testimonies of the economic hardship inflicted on the nation by the Akufo-Addo administration, hence, the opposition NDC will not argue with the ruling NPP government over which government has performed better.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the former Member of Parliament(MP) for Akwatia Constituency in the Eastern Region maintained that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not bother to tell Ghanaians which of the two main political parties (NPP and NDC) is good or not as Ghanaians are better judges to give a correct verdict.



“This is not a matter of arguing with anyone as to whether the NPP is the best manager of the economy. Ghanaians are living testimonies of the hardship under this government. We don’t need to tell any Ghanaian that NDC is good and NPP is not good; they are all experiencing whatever is going on in this country,” he noted.



He reiterated that, “we don’t bother too much to campaign to people. We don’t make noise anymore because everyone is going through a phase of hardship in the country. We know what is going on in our workplaces, schools and families and so take your own decision”.



“We are not going to go in the direction of trumpeting that NDC did this or that because Ghanaians know which government builds a lot of hospitals, secondary schools, universities, airports and other infrastructures,” he stressed.



He further indicated that Ghanaians are aware of the rise in armed robbery cases and the stagnation of salaries of workers against the sky-rocket cost of living, and therefore cannot agree with the claim of the NPP that it is the best thing that has happened to the country.



He posited that the educational system has collapsed under President Akufo-Addo’s administration to the extent that the children are left confused at home without knowing what is happening around them.



"For the first time, all government workers want to embark on an industrial strike and yet Nana Obiri Boahen and the NPP say that this government is the best. Ghanaians are listening to them; those who today are struggling to pay lorry fares to work and finding it difficult to feed their families and pay school fees and even pay rents are listening to them if this government is the best,” he argued.



