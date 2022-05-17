Ghanaians are learning from their mistake after voting me out - John Mahama 

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The former president John Mahama has said that Ghanaians are now learning from their mistake after voting him out in the 2016 elections.



In an interview with Samson Kasumba on Uganda-based NBS Television, Mahama said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo swayed Ghanaians with his “sweet talk” prior to the 2016 elections.



“When someone new comes along and sways the people with sweet talk, and you are voted out, you let them learn. And Ghanaians today are learning.



“If you ask Ghanaians today to assess my four years as President, they will tell you there was a lot of transformation in the country, especially in the field of infrastructure,” Mahama said.



“It’s been around six years so far. The country is in crisis. We are running into debt. The government has borrowed in excess of GHC270 billion, and there is nothing to show for it,” the former president said.



Touching on last year’s (20 December 2021) scuffle in Parliament, Mahama questioned the delay in investigating who ordered the soldiers into Parliament.



“The incident in the Ghanaian Parliament on 7 January 2021, was unprecedented, and up to now, there has been no investigation into who gave the order for the military to come in,” he said.