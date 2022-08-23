Ghanaians are happy; the Special Prosecutor has saved the country millions – Martin Kpebu

General News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned lawyer, Martin Kpebu, has praised the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, for uncovering the corruption at the ports in the Labianca case.



According to him, the work done by the prosecutor did not save the country only the GH¢ 1 million his outfit recovered from Labianca but millions of Ghana Cedis that might have been lost to companies that enjoy similar illegal reprieves.



“We are happy as citizens that the OSP recovered GH¢1 million that is at (from Labianca). Let us repeat with all the energy we can master (because) it is not just the GH¢1 million (that has been recovered.



“The GRA Commissioner, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah wrote that they should stop this discounting in November 2021. So it means that not just GH¢ 1 million was saved but we have saved millions. Can you imagine the number of containers that have come through the port (from the time),” Lawyer Kpebu said in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The OSP, on August 3, 2022, released a report on its investigations into alleged corruption and corruption-related offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



The report by the OSP, among other things, implicated officials of Labianca and the Customs Division of GRA for their various roles, which saw the company that deals in the importation of frozen foods benefit from a reduction in the company’s tax liabilities.



Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, the owner of Labianca Company Limited and a Council of State member, was implicated in the report for influence peddling.



The investigative report indicated that the frozen foods company owner used her position to evade taxes.











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/BOG