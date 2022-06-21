Ghanaians are grateful that Akufo-Addo is dualizing roads - Tema MCE

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has once again thrown light on the good works of President Akufo-Addo even in the midst of the current inflationary and economic difficulties.



In his latest write-up, Mr Amarh Ashitey praises the president for the progress of work on the Accra-Kumasi road which is being dualized by the government for the purposes of fluidity in vehicular traffic and reduction in accidents.



“We want His Excellency the President to know that Ghanaians generally, are grateful for the ongoing dualization works on the Accra – Kumasi road and we are not oblivious of the great developmental strides happening there,” Mr Amarh Ashitey wrote.



The Tema MCE has in recent times been highlighting the good works of the president in what appears to be a personal effort to lift the gloom from among Ghanaians which has been brought on by the difficulties resulting from the impact of COVID-19 and the Russian – Ukrainian war.



In the past, he has highlighted factory, agricultural and educational projects that had escaped public attention due to the gloom that the global economic meltdown has brought about.



Under the Accra–Kumasi Road dualization project, a 37.1 kilometer Kwafokrom – Apedwa stretch has already been completed, the MCE reported.



“Also, four major bypasses on the road are expected to start soon following their award to local contractors,” he added.



In addition, Yohane Amarh Ashitey updated that in respect of an ongoing Sinohydro project to build the inner city roads in Ghana’s second largest city, Kumasi, work on 145 different urban roads in the garden city totaling 100 kilometers have begun.



“Phase 1 of 100kilometers Kumasi inner ring road and adjacent streets project which began in 2019 is 96% completed,” he wrote.



In another reiteration, the Tema Mayor wrote that Ghanaians have every reason to be grateful for the leadership of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo even in the tough times because the president is working.



“As I have been saying, these difficulties shall pass and when they eventually do, we will all be pleasantly surprised at the great achievements of president Akufo-Addo. Let us keep praying for him.”