Ghanaians are confident in NPP than NDC - Buaben Asamoa

Politics of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has said that Ghanaians have more confidence in the ruling New Patriotic Party than the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to Mr. Buaben Asamoa, there is no political party in Ghana better at managing the economy than the governing NPP considering their achievements so far.



“Nana Addo always does what is in the interest of Ghanaians. I believe that a lot of people have seen the good works. If you compare the four years to the previous eight years or even in the whole 28 years of the fourth republic, that the NDC has had 15 years, you can tell that the work we have done is commendable. Ghanaians have realized that the NPP has the country at heart,” Yaw Buaben Asamoa exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



The Communications Director has, therefore, advised Ghanaians not to pay attention to the needless politics by the NDC on corruption but rather focus on the collective fight against corruption especially the state institutions assigned to supervise and deal with the canker.



He furthered by noting that certain policies by the NPP on education, jobs and infrastructure has given hope to Ghanaians.