Ghanaians are calling for Alan Kyerematen because of his unique qualities – Courage Nobi

Politics of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Courage Nobi, the Director of Communication for John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen's Youth Caucus, a hopeful flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has emphasized that Ghanaians are uniting to support Alan's bid for party leadership in the upcoming 2024 elections.



In an interview on 3FM on August 23, 2023, Nobi conveyed that Alan's campaign has garnered remarkable momentum, attracting backing from diverse segments of society who recognize his potential.



According to him, market women, job seekers, professionals seeking economic stability, and ambitious students all echo their endorsement for Alan Kyerematen.



Nobi highlighted the foundation of this support, encapsulated in what he calls the "three C's": character, credibility, and competence. These attributes are emblematic of Alan's three decades of active involvement in Ghanaian politics, particularly during his tenure as a former Trade and Industry Minister.



He shared a heartening incident from a campaign trip to Ho, where market women transformed their garments into an impromptu red carpet for Alan to walk upon. Nobi indicated that such displays of fervent support highlight the broad-based appeal Alan Kyerematen enjoys.



Nobi reflected, “Market women in Ho took their clothes and laid them out for Alan Kyerematen as a red carpet, and some of us were moved to tears, underscoring his broad base appeal.”



Alan Kyerematen is among ten contenders vying for the NPP's flagbearer position. Notably, other prominent contenders include Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, both of whom present significant competition.



The NPP will streamline the field of candidates, all of whom successfully passed the vetting stage, from ten to five through an initial vote in August. Subsequently, the main contest is scheduled for November 2023, where the successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the party's leader will be elected.



The political climate in Ghana is intensifying as the 2024 elections approach. The NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), alongside other parties, are gearing up for a fierce electoral battle.



Currently in power, the NPP is determined to defy the conventional eight-year cycle and secure victory once more. Having secured the presidency in 2016 and successfully retained it in 2020, the party aims to extend its tenure in the upcoming elections.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is striving for a resurgence. The party, which lost power to the NPP in the previous election, is pinning its hopes on the leadership of former President John Mahama to guide its comeback efforts.



AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:











Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:



















You can also watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

