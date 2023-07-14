Ghanaians are calling for Alan Kyerematen because he’s competent - Asokwa MP

Politics of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: oyerepafmonline.com

Patricia Appiagyei, the Member of Parliament for the Asokwa constituency, has praised Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, a hopeful for the New Patriotic Party Flagbearer position, as a highly competent leader capable of leading the party to victory in the upcoming elections.



In a recent interview on the Oyerepa Breakfast show, hosted by Sometymer Otuo Acheampong, Appiagyei expressed her unwavering support for Kyeremanteng’s bid to become the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.



She believes that his leadership qualities and experience make him the ideal candidate to represent the party.



Appiagyei also highlighted the NPP’s longstanding tradition of carefully selecting their Flagbearer, emphasizing the party’s commitment to choosing a candidate who can effectively lead and bring about positive change.



By endorsing Kyeremanteng, Appiagyei is confident that the NPP will be able to break the eight-year cycle and secure victory in the upcoming elections.



“The party has a tradition and if this tradition has been followed and respected in the past years I think the tradition must continue with Alan Kyeremanteng …..I think politics is all about time and now is the time for Alan Kyeremanteng to also take over” she said.



According to her, this is the time for Alan Kyeremanteng to state that his vibrant and hardworking is worth becoming the NPP’s presidential candidate in 2024.



The Asokwa MP said Alan has sacrificed a lot for the development of the party.



“I feel his time is now and I believe he has served in so many ways so many ways in different capacities which have really contributed massively to the development of our party,” she stated



Patricia Appiagyei praised Alan’s competence, credibility and ideas which makes him stand tall among all the other candidates.



“I am looking with the lens of a realist, all Ghanaians are calling for Alan Kyeremanteng because the man is competent why not give him the opportunity to come and serve with his ideas and knowledge” she added.



However, she called on all NPP delegates to support Alan Kyeremanteng because he is the only person to put Ghana on the globe with his ideas and what she described as Great Transformational Plan ( GTP).