Ghanaians against galamsey demo to take place in London November 19

General News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some Ghanaians living in the UK have decided to embark on a demonstration to register their displeasure about the menace of illegal mining (galamsey) in the country.



The demonstration dubbed: ‘Ghanaians against Galamsey Demo’ is scheduled to take place, on Friday, 19 November 2022.



The demonstration will begin from 10 a.m. and end at 12 p.m.



The venue is the Ghana High Commission, London.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to working hand-in-hand with chiefs, traditional rulers and all stakeholders in the fight against galamsey.



According to President Akufo-Addo, “it is obvious that, if we are to win the fight, you and I have to take the lead to collaborate closely to do so. That is why I am here today.”



Addressing the National House of Chiefs on Wednesday, 5th October 2022, the President noted.