Ghanaians abroad are scared of setting up businesses - Australia-based Ghanaian

Diasporian News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Australia-based Ghanaian social worker Sefa Boakye has stated that Ghanaians in Australia especially are not risk-takers nor adventurous because they are scared of failing.



In a chat with DJ Nyaami on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ Sefa indicated that despite many successful Ghanaian businesses in Australia, most Ghanaians are scared of losing their investments.



“There are Ghanaian shops here, but they are not a lot. It’s not bad, but we can do more. We are scared. A Ghanaian is scared of investing million dollars into a business idea, but those who are in are making money,” he said.



Speaking on life in Australia, Sefa revealed that jobs are available. Some decent ones do not require certificates. He also disclosed that people with skills (welding, carpentry, plumbing, electrician, etc.) make the most money there.



“Even if you learn a mechanic job, you will make a lot of money by the end of the year,” Sefa added.



He also stated that education is not the best channel to use if you want to travel to Australia because “it is expensive and the process is long.”



