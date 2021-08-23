Ghanaian youth urged to have faith in the government

General News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: GNA

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, has appealed to the youth to have faith in the NPP government, since it is on course to develop and transform the country.



He said the government since assumption of office in 2017, had demonstrated greater commitment in devising various strategies and interventions to promote the transformation of the Ghanaian society and the socio-economic wellbeing of the people at all levels.



The government, he said, would not relent despite the myriad of challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, but would continue to work hard to provide the needed infrastructure and policies that would help provide jobs, improve the living conditions of the people and help transform society.



Dr. Nyarko who made the call at the Kwadaso constituency delegates’ conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Ohwimase School Park stressed the need for the party members to come together as one people with a common purpose and support the growth and development of the party in the constituency.



Dr. Nyarko expressed worry about divisions among some party members in the constituency and said unity was the only way that could help bring development and progress in the area.



Giving a brief statement on his contribution since he took office as the MP, Dr Nyarko said he had presented motorbikes to various police stations and street light bulbs to many communities as part of efforts to improve security in the area.



He also presented over 10,000 personal protective equipment to schools, churches and communities to help fight the spread of the covid-19 pandemic in the area.



Additionally, he had been organizing town hall meetings in the various communities to get closer to the people to know their problems and discuss strategies to help address them.



Dr. Nyarko said he also provided 42 sewing machines to apprentices, 400 bags of cement to the Armed Forces Central Command, while helping to provide insurance cards to players of Samdoria football club, a first division team in the constituency.



The MP presented a citation and GH₵1,000.00 cash each, to four hardworking and dedicated old members of the party for their enormous contributions to the growth and development of the party.



Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the government through the Municipal Assembly had helped in terms of the provision of development projects.



He said in terms of security, the Assembly had constructed one police station at Asuoyeboah-North, and relocated the Tanoso Police station to a new facility as well as providing streetlights to the communities.

Mr. Agyenim Boateng said the Assembly also constructed several educational infrastructure, and provided about 3,000 dual desks to the various schools in the Municipality.



He said work was ongoing for the construction of a 40-bed unit for male and female wards at the Apatrapa Health Centre.



Mr. Agyenim Boateng added that construction works were still ongoing on the Asuoyeboah and Kwadaso Nsuom township roads, as well as organizing employable skills training for the constituents.



He appealed to the delegates to support him and Dr. Nyarko to help bring the needed development in the area.