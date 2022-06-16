Ghanaian youth have the capabilities to lead – V/R NPP 2nd Vice Chair

Politics of Thursday, 16 June 2022

The 2nd Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Volta region, Steve Dela Klu, is urging Ghanaian youth to take up challenging leadership positions, especially in politics.



Steve Dela Klu, who was elected at the party’s recent regional delegates conference as the 2nd Vice Chairman for the Volta Region, believes Ghanaian youth have capacities to lead.



Commenting on his election to a position many consider as conventionally reserved for the elderly, given his relatively younger age, Steve told Starr News, “I think my victory is a clear signal to all Ghanaian youth that we are capable and can do anything in today’s world.”



“I think the time is up for the youth to stand and take challenging positions and be able to do so well in it. We are young people, we have the energy, and our knowledge is growing as far as technology is concerned, and so I see this as an opportunity given to me to inspire the youth so that going forward, we shall be seeing more and more youth standing up for regional and national elections and be taking that space reserved for the elderly -so to speak,” he added.



Believed to be in his early thirties, Steve Dela Klu has already done a lot in politics.



Ahead of the 2020 general elections, the young politician contested in the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Afadjato South Constituency but lost.



Prior to that, he served the party as a polling station Coordinator and a polling station Chairman before rising to the position of a 2nd Vice Chairman for the Afadjato South Constituency.



Steve Dela Klu holds a first degree in BSc. Computer Science and is currently pursuing a second degree in Law at Kings University College, Ghana.