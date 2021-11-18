Ghanaian youth are intelligent, give them leadership roles – Afriyie-Ankrah advocates

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Former Minister for Sports and motivation speaker Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah has advocated for the country’s youth to be given opportunities to occupy leadership roles.



Speaking at the Youth Empowerment Summit (YES) 2021, an annual mentoring platform for youngsters funded by him, the former SRC President for the University of Ghana (Legon) observed that over the years that he has provided the platform to engage tertiary students, he has realized that the youth are full of transformational ideas for the country.



He intimated in an interview with renowned Citi FM journalist Bernard Avle that the youth are exposed to technology that has widened their knowledge base such that he is confident the country’s future will be bright once the youth are allowed to serve.



“And so young people need to be conscious, need to be active and proactive and need to be involved in the political process to choose leaders that have their interest at heart. Leaders that have the vision and can move the country to the next level,” the NDC Director of Elections admonished.



Afriyie Ankrah observed that the youngsters in the country have enviable skills that breed innovations towards moving the country from the third world in the shortest possible time should the youth be offered leadership roles in government and other decision-making tables that have the potentials to turn Ghana’s fortunes around.



“Throughout my life, I have had so many interactions with many young people, and what I have observed is that young people are very knowledgeable, intelligent but they need direction,” he revealed as he urged the youth to harness their talents toward achieving their goals.



Asked about how he sees the youth –35 years and below– he stated, “my view is that they are smarter than us.”



“The kind of things that they know and can do because of access to information: on social media, google, the internet, etc. There is so much that they know…However, it all has to be harnessed and channeled and directed properly.”



He indicated that given the right opportunity and direction, the country’s youth “can do much, much better than us.”



He further advised that the youth capitalize on the knowledge they have acquired in school and elsewhere to help shape the country.



The program was themed “preparing for your future: 7 steps to fulfilling your purpose a d mission in life.”