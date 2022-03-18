Ghanaian wrongfully jailed in America shares his story

Diasporian News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

I was wrongfully arrested and jailed for a crime l never committed. I was later released when they found the truth. I was angry in jail. And at a point, l was isolated from others.



I guess they saw a man who could harm himself or possibly commit suicide. I was suffering in Ghana but what l was going through in jail in America was hell especially when l knew l was innocent.



At a point, the criminals in the jail will look at me and ask what l was doing there because they knew l didn't belong there. So for me, l will advise anyone who wants to travel to America from Africa to ensure they have proper documents before they travel.



It's not everyone who can survive what l went through" the chilling words of Rev. Ernest Opuni as he shares his story in an interview with Ntiamoah Williams on Hello Frank.



The stories we hear on the streets of America about what immigrants go through in their attempt to acquire greencard in America are scary.



Many have lost all their hard-earned monies as a result of trickters who parade themselves as angels here to help these immigrants.



Some women become sex toys for these fake individuals who claim will be of help to them.



In the case of Rev. Ernest Opuni, he became homeless after he was duped three times. He had to leave in his car and survive at the mercy of friends.



He was wrongfully accused of a crime he never committed and was jailed. He was later found innocent and was released.



Rev. Ernest Opuni is now the owner of the only radio station licensed with a frequency owned by an African.



His story is that of grass to grace as he has endured a lot in the name of seeking greener pastures.



