Ghanaian woman wins 2022 Ph.D. student of the Year at Oxford University

Diasporia News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: wrh.ox.ac.uk

The winners of the Postgrad Awards 2022 have been announced and we are delighted to share that our DPhil student Josephine Agyeman-Duah has won the Ph.D. Student of the Year.



The award recognises the individual Ph.D. student who has become an excellent and inquisitive researcher, who is an integral part of their research group, and someone who encourages and supports more junior members of the team and works alongside the research community more widely.



Huge congratulations to Josephine Agyeman-Duah, a well-deserved winner of Ph.D. Student of the Year award 2022!



Josephine works in our department's INTERGROWTH-21ST research group - An International Fetal and Newborn Growth Consortium dedicated to improving perinatal health through the development of new fetal and newborn growth standards, providing tools for the continuity of care from conception to 5 years of age. Her research focuses on neurodevelopmental assessment at age 2 for all children born preterm.



The award scheme is run by FindAUniversity and they received hundreds of nominations at a high standard which included many inspirational stories. The judges awarded Josephine Ph.D. Student of the Year as they were impressed with her research and its meaningful contribution to improving care for preterm infants during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.



She has already been recognised by The Family Larsson Rosenquist Foundation as a positive change agent for making a global impact beyond her Ph.D. studies. Alongside her impressive research, Josephine has spearheaded a number of initiatives to enrich the student experience at Oxford as the first Black Students' Representative at Green Templeton College.



These have included starting a Black Mentorship Programme, curating the Maarifa Library Collection for self-education to address racism and microaggression and to celebrate Black writers, and establishing the first Black Students' Society at her College. She also recently won a Race Equality award at the Oxford Student Union Awards 2022.



Josephine commented "Winning the award has both inspired and challenged me to do more for society. It tells me that all that we do in this life, people are watching and so we always have to put our best foot forward."



Well done from all of your colleagues at the Nuffield Department of Women's & Reproductive Health!