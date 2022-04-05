Ghanaian wins best alternative medicine practitioner in West Africa

Health News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Iddris Abdul Nasir, a senior medic with a local herbal clinic has received a subregional award for his work in the area of cupping, an alternative medicine procedure.



Dr. Iddris, was awarded at the recently held 5th West African Herbal & Alternative Medicines, WATAM, Awards 2022.



The event was held in conjunction with the Africmedia Galaxy and the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) of the Ministry of Health.



Hijama Herbal Clinic, which he heads was also awarded the best cupping treatment center award 2021 at the 5th WATAM Awards 2022.



Cupping is a treatment process through which evacuated cups are applied to the skin to draw blood through the surface.



In an interview after the event, Dr. Iddris, who prides himself as a Zongo boy, said he was grateful to Allah for the award.



He further dedicated the recognition to his parents and to all young Ghanaians especially young Muslims in the Zongo.



He recounted how his journey from humble beginnings started, staing that by for Allah's guidance, he never thought it will get him to where he is now.



The WATAM Awards is an annual event that acknowledges men and women who through natural means, treat people with various kinds of diseases through herbal and alternative practices.



Dr. Idriss Abdul Nasir has been facilitating workshops on Hijama Therapy at the Lagos State University and also trained over 400 students from Africa and beyond in Hijama Therapy.



He also called on the youth to look at the herbal and alternative medicine given the great opportunities it offered by way of job creation.



Dr. Iddris said Hijama Herbal Clinic and the Academy were established to provide good health care to Ghanaians and training people in Hijama Therapy.



He called on the general populace to visit his herbal clinic located at Lapaz, a suburb of Accra, adding that an array of alternative medical procedures are in stall when they visit.