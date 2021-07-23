Ghanaian who assaulted Indian police nabbed despite fleeing, lying low

Diasporian News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Asiedu Morgan, a 34-year-old Ghanaian was last week (specifically July 17) arrested by police in Bengaluru (also known as Bangalore), the capital and the largest city of the Indian state of Karnataka.



Asiedu's offence according to a police officer was assaulting a patrol police officer before fleeing the province to evade arrest.



An unnamed senior officer from KR Puram police station who spoke to the Indian Express news portal said: “Morgan, along with his four friends, were creating a ruckus in the late night on June 23 in KR Puram. After a complaint was received from the residents, a team of police went to the location and asked them to stop and go home.”



He explained further that Morgan hit a police motorcycle personnel with his car after engaging in an altercation with the officer. “Our police personnel had to jump out of the bike to escape the attack by Morgan,” the officer added.



Despite being in the custody of Bangalore police, his arrest was effected in the town of Noida Sector 3 in Uttar Pradesh upon a tip off.



He had absconded to Uttar Pradesh and was lying low in order to evade arrest. The distance between the two provinces is over 1,900 and would last some 33 hours by bus.



