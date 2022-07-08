Ghanaian water professional chairs Young Water Professionals Committee 

General News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Jacob Amengor, a Ghanaian Water Professional, has been elected as Chair, Young Water Professionals Steering Committee of the International Water Association.



The Association is the network of water professionals striving for a world in, which water is wisely, sustainably and equitably managed.



The membership of the Association, which is more than 140 countries, is made up of scientists, researchers, technology companies, water and wastewater utilities, and wider stakeholders involved in water management.



The Association invests in Young Water Professionals by empowering them in the water sector.



The YWP Community is made up of young members under the age of 35 years and are actively involved in the Water Sector.



The newly elected Chair said: “Through this role, I look forward to perfecting my skills in diplomacy and lobbying.



"I will use this opportunity to learn more about people management, public speaking, and collaboration. I would want to leave this role as a better manager and leader than I am now.”



Mr Amengor pledged to “ensure a continuity of the existing strategy to reap all the benefits that come with it.”



He said he would start new projects focused on collaboration and mentorship and believed that “YWPs are eager to engage and share their knowledge” for the growth of the Association.



The new IWA Young Water Professionals will formally take office in September 2022 during the 2022 Emerging Water Leaders Forum, to be held during the IWA #WorldWaterCongress and Exhibition in Copenhagen, Denmark.



Mr Amengor is a young water professional with over eight years’ experience in WASH.



He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Water and Sanitation from the University of Cape Coast in 2014, and currently, pursuing a Master of Science Degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Calgary, Canada.



Jacob is a RECIRCULATE Ambassador with Lancaster Environment Centre, a Member of the International Water Association, and the Secretary to the Young Water Professionals Steering Committee.