Ghanaian twins in the UK gain top places at Ivy League Schools

Twin brothers of Ghanaian descent, Emmanuel and Ebenezer Boakye, have raised the flag of the country high as they have gained top places at Ivy leagues schools, Oxford and Cambridge Universities, the BBC has reported.



The 18-year-olds who reside in East London in the United Kingdom, earned top scores in their A-level examinations with a combined six A*s and one A.



The twins will now study in separate schools; Emmanuel Boakye will study English Literature at Oxford University, while his brother, Ebenezer, will study Spanish and Russian at Cambridge University.



Emmanuel and Ebenezer grew up in a single-parent household in Hackney in the UK with a determination to make good on the opportunities offered them to better their lives and particularly make their mum proud.



The BBC caught up with one of the brothers [Emmanuel] who expressed his excitement over the feat attained and indicated they were still processing what they have achieved.



“It's not really sunk in yet. We've always had people in our corner, our mum and the school, supporting and pushing us to do it,” Emmanuel said.



Emmanuel told the BBC he had initially planned to attend Cambridge University with his brother Ebenezer but all that changed after he attended an event held by the Africa Caribbean Society at Oxford University.



Now that the pair will be heading towards different directions with regards to school, they told the BBC they will continue to support each other from their respective universities.



"We're still going to support each other at our different universities," Ebenezer said.



The BBC also caught up with their mum, Victoria Genfi, who could not shy away her zeal from her sons’ achievements as they have had a rather difficult childhood and upbringing.



“I can't put into words how proud I am or how wonderful they are. We've come a long way, I believe that no matter what background you come from if you push your children and support them through everything, they can achieve anything,” Victoria Genfi said.



As part of efforts to keep her relationship with her twins intact despite the two going in different direction, Victoria Genfi who works at JD Wetherspoon, said she plans to deliver home-cooked meals to her sons once every month.



Meanwhile, England, Wales and Northern Ireland have recorded top grades for A-level results with 44.8% of students getting A* or A grades.



