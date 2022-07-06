Ghanaian-trained nurse in the UK explains why he would never return to work in Ghana

General News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian nurses moving to the UK in droves, GRNMA president laments



Working conditions not conducive enough for some health workers in Ghana



GRNMA president raises alarm about high number of nurses travelling to more advanced countries for work



A Ghanaian nurse who has migrated to the United Kingdom has explained why he would not be returning to the country anytime soon, even though he served here for 8 years.



Without stating his real name, the male nurse who preferred to only be called Samuel, said that the benefits he currently enjoys working in the UK including the ability to save up enough money even after taking care of a lot of bills, is enough for him to stay working there, a report by citinewsroom.com has said.



“Things were really tough at the time, especially for nurses. So, when I had the opportunity to leave the country [Ghana], I did all I can to seize it. I heard about this opportunity from some friends who were in the UK already.



“The process takes between 6 months to a year. I did not have to pay any money. I just wrote the IELTS, an English Language proficiency test, and some others. I then applied to join the UK NMC. They then invited me into the country. I then searched for a slot in a hospital in the UK. I got a sponsorship letter from the hospital, and then got myself a visa,” he explained.



Samuel further said that since moving to the UK, he has come to appreciate the world of difference in terms of the conditions of service he experienced in Ghana and what he now enjoys in the UK.



“We are allowed to go with our families. I went with my wife. We did not struggle at all. I was given a month’s accommodation for free. My wife is a midwife as well. She is allowed to go through the process and secure a job for herself. I have been here for three weeks, and I must say, this is my best decision yet. This is a very good place and I will recommend every Ghanaian nurse to follow in my footsteps. There is a vast difference between the conditions of service here [in UK] and in Ghana. We have everything we need to work with. I don’t have to think of what to eat at work.



“I work for 12 hours a day, we earn a minimum of 12 pounds an hour. I earn more than that. I don’t spend so much on transportation. I live 20 minutes away from my workplace, and so I mostly walk. When I was in Ghana, I was unable to save up to even GH¢1000. In the UK, I am able to save more than 500 pounds in a month, that’s around GH¢4500 in Ghana,” he added.



Samuel also disclosed that he is not alone where he is, as more than 15 of his mates have also joined him in the UK, also because of work.



Asked if he has any intentions of returning to Ghana, he had an interesting response.



“Come back? I am sure I will come back if I need to come down and see my parents. But if you are asking if I intend to come back and work in Ghana, that’s impossible. Let’s be frank.



“Leadership should have to go the extra mile to make us return,” he said.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported on how the President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GNRMA), Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, had indicated that many of their members have relocated to other parts of the world, such as the United Kingdom, in search of better conditions of service.



She explained that the alarming number of nurses travelling to more advanced countries is due to the current economic hardships in the country.



She explained that most such nurses know that their incomes will quadruple when they go to countries like the UK.



“Yes, Ghanaian nurses are moving to the UK in droves. They are moving. Every day they are moving. That’s when you realize your income can be quadrupled,” she said.



She also explained that there are some seasoned lecturers from Ghana who have also taken on the opportunities to travel to other parts of the world for greener pastures, a situation she lamented about.



“It will interest you to know that most seasoned specialist lecturers are leaving, and it all boils down to working conditions,” she added.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







EA/WH