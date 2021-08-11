Ghanaian students smashing academic numbers in the UK

General News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

• The buzz has not stopped with the twins who made headlines for their sterling performances in the UK A Level examinations



• The Brampton Manor school has shared the news of some of these students of Ghanaian descent



• They are heading to Cambridge University and the University of Warwick



First, it was the news of two boys -twins- who had caught the eye of the BBC after their impressive performances in the A Level examinations, gaining them admission to the Ivy League Schools in the United Kingdom.



The twin brothers of Ghanaian descent, 18-year-old Emmanuel and Ebenezer Boakye, are headed for the Oxford and Cambridge Universities, the BBC reported, to study English Literature, and Spanish and Russian, respectively.



“It's not really sunk in yet. We've always had people in our corner, our mum and the school, supporting and pushing us to do it,” Emmanuel told the BBC when they caught up with him.



Following this news, Twitter has been buzzing with the news of other equally well-performed students of Ghanaian descent, and in the UK.



Here are some of them:



Nana, Cambridge University



Only referred to as Nana, this young Ghanaian girl scored A*A*A in her exams, securing her a place at the Cambridge University.



The Brampton Manor school posted her photo with the caption, “It’s A*A*A for Nana who is heading off to Cambridge university (Trinity college) to study Philosophy. Massive congrats Nana. We are so proud of you.”





It’s A*A*A for Nana who is heading off to Cambridge university (Trinity college) to study Philosophy. Massive congrats Nana. We are so proud of you. pic.twitter.com/iixHVxDJ51 — Brampton Manor (@BramptonManor1) August 10, 2021

Kwesi achieved A*A*A and will be studying Economics at Warwick. Massive congrats Kwesi. pic.twitter.com/AchP0eKVlq — Brampton Manor (@BramptonManor1) August 10, 2021

Kwame achieved A*A*A* and will be studying Economics at Warwick university. Massive congrats Kwame. We are so proud of you. pic.twitter.com/fbQiDO7kGj — Brampton Manor (@BramptonManor1) August 10, 2021

