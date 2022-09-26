Ghanaian students score in the top 1% globally

General News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: GNA

Ghanaian students have excelled in the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) with an impressive record of 74% score in the recent global exams.





SAT is a test taken by students the world over to gain admission into acclaimed Universities in the United States of America (USA) and Canada.



In all, 17 Ghanaian High School students out of 23 who took the March and August 2022 cycle SAT examinations from Afex Hub, an SAT Coaching Centre located in East Legon, scored between 1440-1600 range making it to the top 1% of SAT takers globally.



A statement from Afex Hub, said the SAT test success is a testament to the tenacity of Ghanaian/African students and an indication that we can trust our Ghanaian SHS students to match competitively with students from other countries on the global stage.



It stated that the results by these students’ sets a great example for junior Ghanaian students and goes to show that success is like riding a bicycle; you must keep pedaling in order to stay on.



“This is evidence that the African child, specifically the Ghanaian child can excel at the global level given the right environment,” it added.