Ghanaian students in Ukraine cry for evacuation following tensions

The National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS) has revealed that some Ghanaian students studying in Ukraine are currently stranded and in distress following conflict between the country and Russia.



This follows brewing tensions in the last few days over attacks from Russia on Ukraine, in what many fear could be the beginning of the Third World War.

Russia is demanding for an end to NATO's eastward expansion, which will affect Ukraine, a former Soviet republic.



In a statement, NUGS explained that some Ghanaian students have already began fleeing the country for fear of their lives in the face of escalations of the conflict.



According to NUGS, some of these students who recently returned to Ghana from Ukraine have reached out to them to detail the situation and to seek that they advocate for evacuation of these students.



They are therefore, urging the government to as soon as possible, put in measures for the evacuation of all Ghanaian students close to the areas of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



“As conflict escalates within the region, governments of countries across the world are prioritizing the evacuation of their citizens from the area, to forestall harm to their citizens. Currently, a number of students have fled the region, showing growing insecurity and fear among our students.



"Some of those students including Chapter Executives of NUGS in Ukraine have touched down and made contact with the National Secretariat of NUGS, advising that urgent steps be taken to ensure the safety of their colleagues still in the region,” parts of the statement said.



Meanwhile, reports in the international media have indicated that Russia has begun invading Ukraine. Russian troops for months have been camping at the borders of Ukraine.



Since the attacks began countries including the United States and European Union have hit sanctions on Russia and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the world is “facing a moment of peril” over the Ukraine-Russia crisis.