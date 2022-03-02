Ghanaian students in Rostov, Russia cry for govt assistance

Diasporian News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: K Peprah

Ghanaian students studying in Russia say they are extremely worried about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, subsequently contributing to increasing prices of commodities, particularly food items following international sanctions on Russia.



As attacks continue in Ukraine and Russian forces press advance on the capital Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded for help from the international community.



Canada, the European Union, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States have since unveiled a series of sanctions against Russia targeting banks, oil refineries, and military exports.



Speaking from Rostov in a telephone interview, Mr. Cletus Akelita Azumah, a third-year student of the Rostov Medical University, Russia, said “we have not experienced anything physically here, but the sanctions on Russia keep affecting prices of commodities”.



“Prices of food, especially food, keep increasing in Rostov. The dollar to ruble rate keeps changing. Currently, one dollar is almost 100 rubles”, he said.



“75 rubles was one dollar before the sanctions, and I think something ought to be done immediately so that we can cope with the current situation here”, he added.



The Russia Embassy in Accra through Mr. Affail Monney, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awarded a scholarship to Mr. Azumah in September 2018 to pursue Medicine at the Rostov State University.



Currently, Mr. Azumah explained that Rostov State University had 29 Ghanaian students, saying “we are all going through a serious financial crisis” and appealed to government for assistance.



“We have been crying for financial support for our upkeeps and the recent sanctions on Russian following the invasion have even worsened our condition”, he said.



“In fact, we are all students, and because none of us is working here life is becoming unbearable. Life in Russia is not easy and we need government assistance urgently”, Mr. Azumah stated.