Ghanaian student in Virginia State University arrested for the murder of his colleague

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A Ghanaian at the Virginia State University(VSU) in the United States of America (USA) has been caged for his involvement in the murder of a colleague.



The Police were called upon December 5, shortly before 8 p.m to University Apartments at Ettrick.



The body of Virginia State University student, Daniel N. Wharton, 19, of Alexandria, with gunshot wounds, was found.



Daniel N. Wharton, 19 was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.



Isaac K. Amissah Jr. turned himself into the Police.



21-year-old Isaac K. Amissah Jr. has been charged with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and is currently being held in prison without a bond.