Ghanaian single mother saving immigrant women in Germany

Diasporian News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

A Ghanaian–German-based single mother has become a symbol of hope for many immigrant women in Germany.



Saving and helping thousands of women with her projects under the community name African Mums in Deutshland, Maame Dentaa Amoo and her team have received recognition from social media giants Facebook and also received three nominations for the International Awards called Smart Heros Awards.



According to Maame, her life experiences as a divorcee and a single mother inspired her to setup the community. With support from lots of people, her community today has over 5,300 members.



They provide support for immigrant women in Germany to help them have a comfortable life. From divorce to mental health, emotional and physical abuse, African Mums in Deutshland has for the past 3 years become the haven for immigrant women in Germany.



In an interview with US-based Ghanaian journalist, Ntiamoah Williams, Maame Dentaa Amoo shares her story and experience.



