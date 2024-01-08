Ghanaian security must be on alert against terrorist attacks in the northern belt – Nigel Gaise warns

General News of Monday, 8 January 2024

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has entreated Ghanaian security forces and officials to remain vigilant and circumspect over potential terrorist attacks on the country in 2024.



He particularly cited the Western Central part of the Jomoro area and the Northern belt of the country as prone to these imminent attacks.



Prophet Gaise who was speaking to GhanaWeb on the first Sunday of the 2024. January 7, said these assertions were divine visions which came to him from God, hence, his decision to alert Ghanaian security forces to take caution.



“I saw terrorists, strange men and women covered in garments entering into the topographical space of Ghana…so the Lord showed me in vision to tell the internal and external securities bosses of Ghana to strengthen and tighten the security of the President and also space of Ghana,” he cautioned.



"…The Lord was very emphatic that I tell the nation, I am seeing crisis and If we don’t take care, these acts are going to happen in this very 2024 and therefore there should not be any security lapses,” he added.



Prophet Gaisie further said that he is also praying for President Akufo-Addo to complete his last term in office safely but maintained that a change of government was imminent after the 2024 general elections in December.



