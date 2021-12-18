Ghanaian product steals show at Rhythmz on the Runway

General News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Ghana’s leading fashion brand, AHA BRANDS has outdoored a new shapewear line as part of activities in the lead up to its mega tenth anniversary celebrations.



The shapewear line which comprises ten different products including waist trainers, wraps, sports belts, and leggings is the first shapewear line in Ghana wholly owned by a Ghanaian company.



The launch was held on the side-lines of the Rhythms on the Runway fashion show at Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) last Saturday. The products were gracefully paraded by the contestants of the 2021 Miss Universe Ghana pageant.



Addressing the media on the motivation for launching an original shapewear line, Chief Executive Officer of AHA Brands, Maame Esi Acquah-Taylor emphasised AHA Brands’ values of inspiring confidence in women and promoting inclusiveness. She revealed that top quality products such as this are healthier, less expensive alternatives for women who want to own their bodies.



“Over the years AHA has been operating in Ghana, we have been actively promoting body positivity and inclusion. We encourage all women to feel beautiful and we are certain that AHA Xlimx will give women an incredible option to train their bodies the way they want. Women need not undergo risky surgical procedures because they could not find the right shapewear products to help them get the body they want. AHA Xlimx is here to help, and I thank my customers for inspiring me to produce this line,” she disclosed.



The CEO also explained the uniqueness of the product and called on Ghanaian and African women to patronise the products which were custom-made for the African body.



“I am extremely confident in the quality of AHA Xlimx because I put in everything I have learnt over the past ten years to make a product that is as comfortable as it is efficient. The height and the size of the products were carefully chosen to accommodate the curves and thickness of the African body. The prototype underwent two years of rigorous stress testing to ensure that we had a standard that could compete with international brands. I am therefore one hundred percent sure the African woman will love the new AHA Xlimx. So I urge every women out there to give it a try,” she stated.



Following the successful launch, Aha Xlimx joins a host of other brands under AHA Brands including; AHA Intimates (women’s undergarments), Lawen Taylor (men’s undergarments), AHA Bride (bridal wear), Ah-ctive (sportswear), Ah-ccesssories (jewelleries), Ah-Qua (swimwear), and AHA Bride (Bridal wear). As the company approaches its 10th anniversary in 2022, the CEO promises Ghanaians of more new products and exciting deals from Ghana’s leading fashion brand.



